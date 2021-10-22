Warriors: Curry’s 25 points in the first matched a career high for that quarter. ... Golden State committed 21 turnovers, six by Curry and seven from Jordan Poole. ... Forward Andre Iguodala received a rousing ovation when introduced before the game and again when he checked in for the first time late in the firsts quarter. The 37-year-old Iguodala, who helped Golden State win the 2015 championship on his way to becoming the NBA Finals MVP and then two more titles, signed a one-year deal. ... Thompson is working back from surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon and hopeful of playing in late November or early December.