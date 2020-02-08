The 26-year-old Kidd-Gilchrist holds career averages of 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.1 minutes per game during his eight seasons in Charlotte.

However, Kidd-Gilchrist struggled with his shooting despite efforts to improve his form. He shot 47.5% from the field during his career and 28% from 3-point range.

AD

The Hornets finished 7-59 in the 2011-12 season but wound up with the second pick in the lottery. That allowed the New Orleans Pelicans to draft Davis, a perennial All-Star, with the first pick, which proved to be a devastating blow to the development of the Hornets’ franchise.

AD

The 6-foot-8 Williams averaged 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.1 minutes per game since joining the Hornets in 2014.

Williams was originally drafted No. 2 overall in 2005 by the Atlanta Hawks after playing one season at North Carolina.

His 429 games played ranks sixth in Charlotte, his 681 3-point field goals made ranks third and his 2,293 total rebounds rank eighth on the franchise’s all-time leaderboard.

Williams has played in 41 games this season for the Hornets mostly in a reserve role, averaging 6.7 points per game in 19.7 minutes.

The Hornets are 16-35 this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports