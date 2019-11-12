Los Angeles finished 37-45 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division action during the 2018-19 season. The Lakers averaged 111.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.5 last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Suns Injuries: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

AD

Lakers Injuries: Rajon Rondo: day to day (calf), Anthony Davis Jr.: day to day (right shoulder), Troy Daniels: day to day (right knee), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD