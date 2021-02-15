Smith was inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Magic. The Suns recently had several players return from injuries, which made the 6-foot-10 Smith’s path to playing time even harder.
Smith will play for the Agua Caliente Clippers, which is the affiliate of the Los Angeles Clippers. The league’s games are being played this season near Orlando, Florida, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.