Paul broke his thumb on Feb. 16 and could miss the rest of the regular season, though the team is hopeful he’ll return before the playoffs. The Suns have struggled without Paul, losing two of three games. Phoenix has the best record in the NBA at 49-12 and is trying to claim the top spot in the Western Conference playoff race.
The Suns have a 6 1/2-game lead over the Golden State Warriors with about 20 games left in the regular season.
