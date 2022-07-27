Suns extend contract of NBA's Coach of the Year Williams

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have officially agreed to a multi-year contract extension for Monty Williams, the NBA’s Coach of the Year last season after leading the franchise to a team-record 64 wins in the regular season.
“I’m grateful to extend my commitment to this team and to all the people who make it a special place,” Williams said in a statement. “Our players put in the work every day that allows us to be successful, and I’m excited to continue this journey with them.”
Williams was 34-39 in his first season with the Suns but the team built momentum down the stretch, winning their final eight regular-season games in the NBA’s Florida bubble that was needed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Suns then added star point guard Chris Paul, paired him with young scorer Devin Booker in the backcourt, and quickly built a high-scoring, high-energy team that’s been among the NBA’s best. Since entering the Florida bubble, the Suns have a 123-39 record during regular-season games.
