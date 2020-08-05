The Pacers are 15-8 in non-conference play. Indiana is 42-17 when scoring 100 or more points.

The Pacers won the last meeting between these two teams 112-87 on Jan. 22. T.J. Warren scored 25 points to help lead Indiana to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 11.7 rebounds and averages 18.8 points. Ayton is averaging 7.7 rebounds and 12.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers averaging 7.1 assists while scoring 16.3 points per game. Warren is averaging 24.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 42.8 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 47.7% shooting.

Pacers: 8-2, averaging 112.4 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee).

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis: out (foot), Jeremy Lamb: out for season (knee).

