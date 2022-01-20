Luka Doncic scored 28 points, Jalen Brunson added 19 and Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks (26-20), who finished a home back-to-back and had a four-game winning streak snapped.
After Mikel Bridges’ floater gave Phoenix a 101-99 lead with 2:56 left, Bismack Biyombo – playing only his seventh game this season after joining the Suns this month – followed his free throw with a dunk to give Phoenix a 104-99 lead. Paul’s 3-pointer with 19 seconds to go was the clincher, putting the Suns ahead 107-99.
Doncic has scored 20 or more points in nine straight games. He missed the Mavericks’ two previous games against Phoenix this season, losses in mid-November, with injuries.
The Suns won despite shooting a season-worst 22.2% on 3-pointers (8 for 36), including missing 17 straight in the first half.
THE PORZINGIS HAT TRICK?
During Dallas’ 14-0 run to take a 42-38 lead late in the second quarter, the 7-foot-3 Latvian had a block on JaVale McGee, scored on an alley-oop from Maxi Kleber and then popped a 25-foot 3-pointer.
TIP-INS
Suns: Played their second straight game without starting center Deandre Ayton, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder (right ankle sprain).
Mavericks: Had won six consecutive home games, including wins over Golden State and Chicago. … Played their second straight game without reserve guard Sterling Brown (sore left foot).
UP NEXT
Suns: Host Indiana on Saturday for their first home game since Jan. 8.
Mavericks: Home on Sunday against Southwest Division leader Memphis to finish a five-game homestand.
