Sarver — a Phoenix businessman — has owned the Suns since 2004.
Suns general manager James Jones, who is Black, said in the team’s response: “None of what’s been said describes the Robert Sarver I know, respect and like – it just doesn’t.”
The franchise is coming off one of the most successful seasons in its history, making the NBA Finals with stars Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton before losing in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Suns have made the Finals three times, in 1976, 1993 and 2021, but have never won a championship.
The potential investigation came to light Friday when league analyst Jordan Schultz posted a message on social media that said the league was preparing for a “massive” story and that if there is “enough evidence to support such claims, there’s a real chance the league would forcibly remove Sarver.”
Sarver and the Suns responded with a lengthy statement. The 59-year-old Sarver also owns the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.
“While I can’t begin to know how to respond to some of the vague suggestions made by mostly anonymous voices, I can certainly tell you that some of the claims I find completely repugnant to my nature and to the character of the Suns/Mercury workplace and I can tell you they never, ever happened,” Sarver said.
___
More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBAand https://twitter.com/AP_Sports