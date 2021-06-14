“Monty has been through things in his life that a lot of people don’t necessarily come back from,” said Paul, who scored 13 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter. “Basketball aside, he means so much to me and my family. So to be on this journey with him and to see it paying off is nice. We’re a lot alike. We stay locked in. I don’t feel good until the buzzer sounds. Monty’s the same way. When the series is over, and the game is over, it’s nice to share those moments.”