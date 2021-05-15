Spurs: Johnson is in his first season as a full-time assistant with the Spurs after serving as an assistant for the team’s G League affiliate. He played for Stanford and three seasons professionally in the G League and Europe. Becky Hammon, Will Hardy and Darius Songaila were Johnson’s assistants. Popovich stated previously that in the event of his absence, the assistant coach that scouted that day’s opponent would be the head coach. … Patty Mills made his first start of the season and 57th of his career. Mills had eight points and five assists for the Spurs.