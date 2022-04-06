Suns sit 4 starters against Clippers in back-to-back

LOS ANGELES — The NBA-leading Phoenix Suns will be without four starters against the Los Angeles Clippers.
“They are dealing with stuff that kind of piled up on them,” said coach Monty Williams, who added, “We want to win tonight.”
Ayton, Booker, Crowder and Paul played against the Lakers, with the Suns setting a franchise record for most victories in a season with 63. Booker scored 32 points and Ayton had 22 points and 13 rebounds.
