PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns selected Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver with the No. 6 overall pick in the NBA draft and traded him to Minnesota.

A person with knowledge says the Timberwolves traded up five slots in the first round Thursday night, sending power forward Dario Saric and the No. 11 overall selection to Phoenix for the No. 6 pick.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot become official for salary-cap purposes until July 6.

Culver’s last game was, fittingly, in Minnesota when the Red Raiders lost to Virginia in the NCAA championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Suns came into the draft needing help at point guard, but could pursue one through free agency.

