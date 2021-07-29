The 6-foot-4 Shamet averaged 9.3 points per game last season for Brooklyn and shot 38.7% from 3-point range and 40.8% from the field. He is expected to be Phoenix’s backup shooting guard behind Devin Booker.
Sharpe earned All-ACC freshman team honors after averaging 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels. He shot 51.9% from the floor and tied for the team lead with 26 blocks.
Shamet, 23, will be joining his fourth team in four seasons. He was drafted by Philadelphia and has played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn. Shamet has a connection with Suns coach Monty Williams, who was an assistant with the Sixers during the 2018-19 season.
Shamet has one year and $3.8 million remaining on his rookie deal and will become a restricted free agent after next season. He is eligible to sign an extension starting Aug. 6.