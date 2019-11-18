Boston went 49-33 overall with a 21-20 record on the road a season ago. The Celtics shot 46.5% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Suns Injuries: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).
Celtics Injuries: Gordon Hayward: out (left hand).
