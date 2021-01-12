Atlanta finished 11-32 in Eastern Conference play and 6-27 on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 111.8 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 33.3% from behind the arc last season.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Payne: out (ankle), Jalen Smith: out (health and safety protocols).
Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle), Rajon Rondo: out (knee).
