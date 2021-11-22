San Antonio point guard Dejounte Murray had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his seventh career triple-double. But the Spurs have now lost five straight and eight of 10 for their second-worst start in franchise history.
The Suns were patient on offensive despite the Spurs’ quicker pace. San Antonio outscored Phoenix 20-10 to open the fourth quarter, pulling with 100-95 with 6 minutes remaining.
The Suns went on a 10-0 run following a timeout. San Antonio responded, outscoring Phoenix 10-2 to pull within 114-109 with 38.6 seconds remaining.
The Spurs are winless when trailing by double digits, and they matched a season-low with five 3-pointers on 20 attempts.
TIP-INS
Suns: Frank Kaminsky missed his fourth straight game after suffering a stress reaction in his right knee. Kaminsky is averaging 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.8 minutes this season as the primary big man off Phoenix’s bench. … Cameron Johnson had 18 points after scoring a career-high 22 in Sunday’s victory against Denver.
Spurs: Doug McDermott missed the game with an inflamed right knee. He sat out three games earlier this season because of soreness in the same knee. … Keita Bates-Diop made his fourth career start and first since his rookie season in 2019. … Jock Landale remains under the league’s COVID-19 health & safety protocols. ... San Antonio’s worst start came in 1997 when the club went 2-13.
UP NEXT
Suns: At Cleveland on Wednesday.
Spurs: Host Atlanta on Wednesday.