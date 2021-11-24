Cavaliers: In some ways, Cleveland has modeled its rebuild after Phoenix’s rise by drafting wisely and supplementing the roster with smart free-agent signings. “That is our goal,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “To achieve the things that they’ve achieved and build the way they’ve kind of built. We’re headed in the right direction.” ... Short-handed most of the season, Cleveland is still missing rookie F Evan Mobley (elbow sprain), Sexton (season-ending knee injury) and G Lamar Stevens (ankle sprain).