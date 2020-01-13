Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 30 points, including a couple of highlight dunks. Thaddeus Young added 17 points for Chicago, which has lost seven of eight.

The Bulls trailed by 55-37 at halftime, but came out with a 17-5 run over the initial 4 minutes of the second half. Lavine had six points in the spree.

Chicago cut its large deficit at intermission to six points twice in the third, the last 67-61 on Kris Dunn’s 3-pointer from directly in front of Boston’s bench, but the Celtics closed the quarter with an 8-2 spurt to take an 83-71 edge into the fourth.

The Bulls never really threatened in the final quarter. They closed it to 95-84 with just under 6 minutes to play on Daniel Gafford’s put-back basket, but never tested Boston the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

Bulls: C Gafford returned to the lineup after missing the last four games with a sprained left ankle. … C Wendell Carter Jr. missed his fourth straight with a sprained right ankle.

TOTAL CONTROL

The Celtics only trailed once in the game — 6-4 in the opening quarter — and that was just for 22 seconds. They opened their first double-digit lead (21-9) on Walker’s 3 pointer and shot 52.5 % in the opening quarter (21 of 40) en route to a 28-14 lead at the break.

Celtics: C Daniel Theis missed the game with right knee soreness. … G Marcus went to the floor early in the second quarter after banging his left knee into Ryan Arcidiacono’s right knee. Smart got up slowly after a short delay, but stayed in the game. He also was limping later in the quarter.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Wizards on Wednesday night. Beat Washington on the road in the clubs’ first game, 110-109, in overtime on Dec. 18.

Celtics: Host the Pistons Wednesday in the teams’ second meeting of the season. Boston won the first, 114-93, at home on Dec. 20.