The Celtics are 6-5 on the road. Boston is the worst team in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richaun Holmes leads the Kings with 8.0 rebounds and averages 12.9 points. Marvin Bagley III is shooting 57.0% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Celtics. Daniel Theis is shooting 65.8% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 27 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 47.2% shooting.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 110.6 points, 44.5 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 46.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Nemanja Bjelica: day to day (back), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).

Celtics: Payton Pritchard: day to day (knee), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Marcus Smart: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.