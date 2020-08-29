The Raptors are 9-5 against the rest of their division. Toronto is the best team in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 106.5 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Celtics are 9-6 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Boston is fifth in the league scoring 15.2 fast break points per game. Jaylen Brown leads the Celtics averaging 4.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is shooting 45.3% and averaging 22.9 points. Norman Powell is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 23.4 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 17.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Raptors: Averaging 126.3 points, 51.0 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 39.7% shooting.

Celtics: Averaging 112.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.5 points on 39.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Oshae Brissett: out (knee), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: day to day (ankle).

Celtics: Javonte Green: out (knee), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.