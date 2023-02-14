Tatum heads list of Celtics unavailable for game vs. Bucks

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MILWAUKEE — All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has joined the lengthy list of Boston players who won’t be available for the NBA-leading Celtics’ game Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics announced Tuesday that Tatum wouldn’t play in Milwaukee. Tatum originally had been listed on the injury report as doubtful due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

Boston already had ruled out All-Star Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) and Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle). Al Horford and Robert Williams are questionable.

Brown will be missing his third straight game, while Smart last played on Jan. 21.

The Celtics did note that Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon will be available against the Bucks. Their initial injury report listed Brogdon as probable with a sore right Achilles and Williams as questionable due to swelling in his right elbow.

Milwaukee won’t have Jae Crowder or Bobby Portis as it tries to earn an 11th consecutive victory.

Portis hasn’t played since Jan. 23 due to a sprained right medial collateral ligament. Crowder, acquired at last week’s trade deadline, hasn’t played all season and isn’t expected to make his Bucks debut until after the All-Star break.

