Celtics G Dennis Schroder has averaged 24 points in five starts filling in for injured G Jaylen Brown, but Udoka said he will return to a bench role once Brown returns. “We like our regular starting lineup,” Udoka explained. “Dennis is a pseudo sixth starter for us, coming off the bench and finishing games.” Brown, who strained his right hamstring on Nov. 4 at Miami, performed some drills earlier in the day.