Boston spoiled another big night for Nikola Jokic, who had his 71st career triple-double with 23 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists. Aaron Gordon finished with 17 points.
Denver led by as many as 11 in the first quarter and held a nine-point edge at the half. But the Celtics outscored the Nuggets 57-42 over the final 24 minutes.
The Celtics closed the gap in the third, capping a 15-2 run with a layup by Smart to put them in front 69-65. But the Nuggets closed the period on a 14-7 run and took a 79-76 lead into the fourth.
Boston ended a wild sequence that started on the defensive end by a Williams block with an alley-oop to him on the other end to put the Celtics in front 91-90 with just over seven minutes to play.
A technical foul during an ensuing timeout on JaMychal Green pushed the lead to 92-90 following a free throw by Tatum. Denver tied it at 95 on a 3 by Jokic and nudged in front on a free throw by Will Barton.
But Boston got the lead back on another dunk by Williams and a free throw by Brown that made it 98-86. Jokic got to the foul line but converted on only one of his attempts, and White then got free underneath and dropped in a layup.
Barton missed a 3 with just over a minute left. Smart was fouled on the other end and hit two free throws to push the lead to 102-97 with 55.1 seconds left.
White made his presence felt almost instantly with his new team. He checked in at the 4:35 mark of the first quarter and less than a minute later scooped up a deflection by Smart, led a fastbreak and lobbed a pass to Brown for an easy layup.
When he wasn’t scoring, he always seemed to find his way to the ball, whether it was tipping in a miss or just keeping the ball alive in the half court.
TIP-INS
Nuggets: Jokic has had eight triple-doubles in his last 14 games and is just seven tripl- doubles behind Wilt Chamberlain (78) for fifth on the NBA all-time list. … Held a 60-51 halftime lead. … Led by as many as 11 in the first quarter, getting eight points from Gordon and seven by Jokic.
Celtics: Smart had three steals in the first quarter on his way to four in the first half. … Boston had 54 points in the paint.
UP NEXT
Nuggets: At Toronto on Saturday.
Celtics: Host Atlanta in Super Bowl Sunday matinee.
