Detroit rookie guard Cade Cunningham, the top pick in last year’s draft, missed his second consecutive game due to a right hip pointer. “It’s nothing serious, but we’re going to be cautious with it,” coach Dwane Casey said. “He’s just got to get those muscles in his behind firing the right way and the soreness out.” … The Pistons were also missing guard Josh Jackson (right lumbar spine spasm). ... Celtics forward Al Horford was held out in the fourth quarter due to a sore right foot. ... The Celtics have won seven of their last nine games on Detroit’s home court. … The teams will play three more times over the next five weeks — in Detroit on Feb. 26 and in Boston on Feb. 16 and March 11.