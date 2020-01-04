Jaylen Brown scored 19 for the Celtics, and Enes Kanter had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Boston won again even though flu-ridden star Kemba Walker missed his second straight game.
Zach LaVine scored 35 to lead Chicago and nailed five 3-pointers. Lauri Markkanen had 15 points, though he walked gingerly off the court with about four minutes left after a driving Marcus Smart landed on his left ankle. The Bulls lost for the fourth time in five games.
The Celtics led 93-77 early in the fourth. But instead of cruising the rest of the way, they had to withstand a big push by Chicago.
The Bulls cut it to 95-92 with 7:21 remaining on a 3 by LaVine and a layup by Kris Dunn. It stayed tight until Tatum nailed a 3 to make it 108-101 with 1:06 left. LaVine then missed two free throws and a pull-up 3, helping seal the win for Boston.
TIP-INS
Celtics: Coach Brad Stevens said Walker is improving, though he would have to feel “much better” Sunday to meet the team in Washington. Stevens said that remained a possibility. ... Stevens said scans on C Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) showed improvement and he will meet Tuesday with a specialist. Williams has not played since Dec. 6. ... Kanter had to get his chin stitched following Friday’s win over Atlanta. “He was bragging about his scar,” Stevens said.
Bulls: F Chandler Hutchison (right shoulder) missed his 17th consecutive game, after playing for the G League’s Windy City Bulls on Friday. He has not appeared in a game for Chicago since Nov. 27.
UP NEXT
Celtics: Visit the Washington Wizards on Monday.
Bulls: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. ___
