Celtics: Coach Ime Udoka said F Jaylen Brown is “close” to returning and “really wanted to play” on Friday. The team’s leading scorer at 26.5 points per game missed his seventh straight with a right hamstring injury. … C Robert Williams III missed his second straight with a left knee injury. … Paul Pierce, who went into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year, was also courtside along with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and a few Pats players.