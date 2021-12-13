Bucks: Middleton went to the floor awkwardly late in the third period, limped to the locker room and didn’t return. He scored only four points, ending his string of seven straight games with at least 20. … The Bucks were shooting over 60 percent a few minutes into the second quarter but missed 12 of their final 15 shots in the first half. … Antetokounmpo didn’t get his first basket until scoring on a drive early in the second quarter. He had just two baskets in the first half. … Milwaukee is in a stretch of five games in seven days.