Tatum scores season-high 43, Celtics beat Pistons 117-108

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jayson Tatum scored 28 of his season-high 43 points in the first half as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 117-108 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart added 18 points and 10 assists in Boston’s second win against Detroit in four days. The Celtics won 128-112 at home on Wednesday.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points to lead Detroit, and rookie Jalen Ivey added a season-high 26. Marcus Bagley III made his season debut after missing the first 13 games with a sprained knee and finished with four points and four rebounds in 17 minutes.

Both teams were missing one of their most important players. The Pistons’ Cade Cunningham will be out for at least a week with shin soreness, while the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown got the night off to deal with a knee contusion.

Advertisement

NETS 110, CLIPPERS 95

LOS ANGELES — Kevin Durant scored 27 points, Seth Curry added 22 and Brooklyn broke free midway through the fourth quarter against Los Angeles.

Nic Claxton had 13 points and 14 rebounds as the Nets improved to 4-1 since Kyrie Irving was given a team-imposed suspension that will last at least one more game. Three of the four victories have come on the road.

The Nets have held five straight opponents below 100 points.

Paul George scored 17 points for the Clippers but endured a rough shooting game, going 5 of 21 from the field (23.8%). Ivica Zubac added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Clippers, who lost for just the second time since Oct. 31.

WIZARDS 121, JAZZ 112

WASHINGTON — Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Washington beat Utah for its season-high third straight victory.

Advertisement

Corey Kispert hit all six of his field goals, four of them 3-pointers, and scored 18 points. The Wizards played their fourth consecutive game without leading scorer Bradley Beal, who had been in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Jordan Clarkson had 18 points for Utah (10-4), which had a four-game winning streak broken. Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen each had 17.

PACERS 118, RAPTORS 104

INDIANAPOLIS — Buddy Hield scored 22 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Indiana used a dominant fourth quarter to beat Toronto.

Tyrese Haliburton shook off a 3-for-14 shooting night with 15 assists for the Pacers, who outscored the Raptors 36-14 in the final 12 minutes.

Jalen Smith finished with 16 points and rookie Bennedict Mathurin had 15 for Indiana.

O.G. Anunoby scored 26 points for the short-handed Raptors, who led 90-82 after three quarters before the Pacers blew by them as Toronto matched its lowest-scoring quarter of the season.

___

AP NBA: www.apnews.com/hub/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article