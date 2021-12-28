Cavaliers: C Jarrett Allen and G Darius Garland, averaging 19 points and 7 assists this season, sat out due to COVID-19 protocols. Rubio started at the point. “We’ve said it all along that Ricky Rubio is a )starting point guard on a good team in the NBA, so there’s no hesitation to put the ball in his hands,” said coach J.B. Bickerstaff. … Rookie F Evan Mobley arrived in New Orleans at noon and cleared health and safety protocols.