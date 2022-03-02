The Cavaliers, who have been ravaged by injuries to their backcourt, welcomed back Garland after he missed three games with a bone bruise in his back. Garland had 33 points in 33 minutes.
Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was slapped with two technical fouls and ejected by referee Natalie Sago in the third quarter.
PACERS 122, MAGIC 114, OT
ORLANDO, Fla. —Malcolm Brogdon had 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Indiana overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat Orlando in overtime.
Tyrese Haliburton had 21 pints and six assists. He scored five of Indiana’s 12 points in overtime.
Franz Wagner led Orlando with 28 points.