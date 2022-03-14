Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 points and eight rebounds, and Darius Bazley scored 25 points.
Oklahoma City lost its sixth consecutive game.
The Thunder opened a 47-29 lead on Aleksej Pokusevski’s 3-pointer with 10:26 left in the first half. But Isaiah Thomas rallied the Hornets, going 4 for 4 from 3 in the second quarter to help his team to a 65-64 lead at the break.
Ball made four 3s of his own in the third, including a deep shot from the top of the arc with 6:53 remaining. He scored 14 points to send Charlotte into the fourth quarter with a 102-91 lead.
The Hornets led by as much as 20 points down the stretch.
TIP-INS
Hornets: Thomas finished with 12 points in 16 1/2 minutes. ... The Hornets went 20 for 35 from 3-point range as a team.
Thunder: Surpassed 40 points in the first quarter for the first time this season. ... Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in eight of the Thunder’s last 10 games. ... Vit Krejci scored a career-high 12 points in 15 minutes off the bench.
UP NEXT
Hornets: Host Atlanta on Wednesday night.
Thunder: At San Antonio on Wednesday night.
