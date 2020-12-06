Temple hopes to return to the Bulls’ facility midweek.
Through contact tracing, Temple believes he contracted the virus at a family Thanksgiving gathering in Louisiana.
“Most of my family did not get it, which is good,” he said. “My dad, my mom, nobody over 60, nobody with underlying conditions has it, which is great. My wife and my son are both negative, which is great.”
Temple has averaged 6.4 points for nine teams since entering the NBA in 2010. He signed a one-year contract with Chicago after spending last season with Brooklyn.
