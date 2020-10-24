But the visitors reported a positive case on their roster Friday after arriving in Lyon. They went into isolation and the game was called off.
Parker was a four-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs. He retired in 2019.
His women’s team won the French title in 2019. Last season was canceled because of the pandemic.
Parker also owns the ASVEL men’s basketball team in Lyon.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.