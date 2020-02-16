Let’s do it!

— It used to be, “NBA Action, It’s FANtastic.” Now it’s, “NBA Action, Bombs Away!” For much of NBA history, a basket was worth two points. In 1979, they decided that some baskets — from longer distances — would be three points. Then more recently, some analytic smart alecks figured out that three-point baskets were worth one more point than two-point baskets, so let’s just make three-point baskets.

The game has changed.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ 7-foot center, Brook Lopez, has taken more three-point shots this season (242) than two-point shots (234). The Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis, at 7-foot-3, is usually the tallest man on the floor, yet he has taken almost as many three-pointers (277) as two-pointers (362).

We have evolved from those Pistons’-Bad-Boys, Pat-Riley-with-the-Knicks 88-85 slugfests of the late 1980s and early ‘90s to the current-day 128-126 playground skirmishes. The games have gone from rugby matches to the Ice Capades.

The fast-break layup has morphed into the fast-break 23-footer.

There is feasibly a middle ground between 88-85 and 128-126; I don’t know what that exact number would be, but I always vote for the middle ground.

— Three cheers for Ben Simmons, the three-ball contrarian. The multiskilled Philadelphia 76ers’ point guard will not do what everyone wants him to do — take three-point shots. You know how some kids have a mental block about math? Simmons has a mental block about three-pointers.

In his first two NBA seasons, Simmons did not make a three-pointer, attempting only 17 of them. This season he is 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

You be you, Ben, two points at a time.

I stand with Simmons: Years ago, newspaper editors insisted I write longer articles with bigger words. No way, I told them — I write short and I use one-syllable words. And I’m still here.

(* “Perspicacity” is a rare exception.)

— If it were up to Gregg Popovich, no one would ever take a 25-foot shot. One of the NBA’s greatest coaches ever and one of the most severe critics of three-ball, Popovich is in danger of having two remarkable streaks end: In 22 full seasons of helming the San Antonio Spurs, he has never had a losing record and never missed the postseason.

“I’ve hated the three for 20 years,” Popovich said in 2018. At the moment the Spurs are 28th out of 30 NBA teams in three-point shots made and 29th in three-pointers attempted.

The Spurs are 23-31 — five games out of a playoff spot — and their best chance might be to petition the league for a transfer into the Eastern Conference.

— As usual, the Eastern Conference should be quarantined. The 19-38 Detroit Pistons have a better chance of making the East playoffs than the 33-22 Oklahoma Thunder and 33-22 Dallas Mavericks have of earning home-court advantage in the West playoffs.

Then again, the Pistons also have a better chance of making the playoffs than Ben Simmons does of ever making another three-point shot.

— The Golden State Warriors have gone from penthouse to outhouse, three points at a time. Many folks — I am not among them — are delighted that the Warriors, after five straight NBA Finals appearances with consecutive seasons of 67-15, 73-9, 67-15, 58-24 and 57-25, currently have an NBA-worst 12-43 record.

Enjoy it while you can.

Next season, aside from a core of young talent and the likely No. 1 overall pick in the draft, the Warriors will also have all-star Draymond Green, plus the return of the NBA’s greatest three-point-shooting backcourt ever, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

—Zion Williamson is the real deal. But he’s only taking one three-pointer per game. Do the math, son: 3 > 2.

Ask The Slouch

Special Houston Astros Edition (Again)

Q. Is it true that Astros owner Jim Crane has hired Rudolph W. Giuliani to visit Ukraine in search of proof that Hunter Biden was the mastermind behind the sign-stealing fiasco? (Rick LaDuca; Ashburn, Va.)

A. Pay the man, Shirley.

Q. If the Astros ever hire Bill Belichick and Tom Brady as manager and starting pitcher, respectively, will Rob Manfred preemptively suspend them as repeat cheaters? (Tom Walker; Colonie, N.Y.)

A. Pay the man, Shirley.

Q. When MLB adds trash cans to its merchandise list, will they only be available with the Astros logo or will they include all teams with former Astros players/coaches? (David Roberts; Fairfax, Va.)

A. Pay the man, Shirley.

Q. How much trouble is Carlos Beltrán’s grandmother in for not providing proper guidance? (Ron Anderson; Lynnwood, Wash.)

A. Pay the man, Shirley.