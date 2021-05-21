“What you have is a great appreciation for this time of year, to be able to have this opportunity to be able to compete at the highest level of our profession,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Ultimately, you want your team to be able to play with the fan experience. You get tested when you’re on the road, and then you feel the energy and environment when you’re at home. We’ve adapted without it for over a year, but I think everybody’s looking forward to those kind of environments.”