Thunder acquire forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.
Harkless made his NBA debut with Orlando in 2012. He has career averages of 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 621 games, also playing for Portland, Miami, the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.
The 22-year-old Krejci was a second-round pick in the 2020 draft. The 6-foot-8 guard played in 30 games during his rookie season with Oklahoma City, averaging 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds.
