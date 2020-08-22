The Thunder scored the first 12 points of overtime, powered by two 3-pointers from Paul, to take a 116-104 lead.

Houston missed its first seven shots of overtime before Danuel House made a 3-pointer with less than a minute left. By then it was too late.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday.

The Thunder had a balanced scoring attack, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander adding 23 points and Danilo Gallinari had 20. Jeff Green had 22 points for the Rockets. They have played the entire series without Russell Westbrook, who is out with a strained right quadriceps.

BUCKS 121, MAGIC 107

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and Milwaukee beat Orlando for a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference playoff series.

Antetokounmpo was 12 of 14 from the field and the top-seeded Bucks shot 56.1% from the floor. Khris Middleton had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday.

D.J. Augustin scored 24 points for Orlando. Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross added 20 points each.

Orlando forward James Ennis and Milwaukee forward Marvin Williams were both in the second quarter after exchanging shoves.

HEAT 124, PACERS 115

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and Miami held off Indians’ comeback attempt to take a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference playoff series.

Goran Dragic added 24 points, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyler Herro scored 20 points for the Heat. They can sweep the series Monday.

Malcolm Brogdon set career playoff highs with 34 points and 14 assists for the Pacers. T.J. Warren scored 23 points, and Victor Oladipo added 20.