The Mavericks are 17-10 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is fourth in the NBA with 47.4 rebounds per game. Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks with 9.5.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Thunder won 106-101 in the last meeting on Dec. 31. Danilo Gallinari led Oklahoma City with 20 points, and Doncic led Dallas with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Thunder. Dennis Schroder has averaged 20.2 points and collected four rebounds while shooting 49.5 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers while scoring 29 points per game and shooting 31.9 percent from beyond the arc. Tim Hardaway Jr. has averaged 2.9 made 3-pointers and scored 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 117.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Terrance Ferguson: day to day (personal), Nerlens Noel: day to day (face), Andre Roberson: out (knee), Abdel Nader: day to day (ankle), Danilo Gallinari: day to day (thumb).

Mavericks: Ryan Broekhoff: out (fibula), Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.