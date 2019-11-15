Philadelphia finished 31-21 in Eastern Conference action and 20-21 on the road a season ago. The 76ers averaged 7.4 steals, 5.3 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: day to day (knee).
76ers Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD