The Jazz are 22-16 in conference games. Utah ranks ninth in the league giving up just 107.8 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Thunder won the last meeting between these two teams 104-90 on Dec. 9. Dennis Schroder scored 27 points to help lead Oklahoma City to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danilo Gallinari leads the Thunder with 3.0 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 19.2 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Steven Adams is averaging 9.9 rebounds and 12 points per game over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 13.7 rebounds and averages 15 points. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 112.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 46.1% shooting.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 109.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 21 assists, seven steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 46.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Andre Roberson: day to day (knee).

Jazz: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.