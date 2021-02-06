Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points for the Thunder and Mike Muscala added 22.

Naz Reid scored a career-high 29 points for the Timberwolves, but missed a layup that would have tied the game with 2 seconds to play.

The Thunder looked poised to run away with the contest, opening the game on a 10-0 run before Minnesota guard Ricky Rubio hit a 14-footer two minutes into the first quarter.

Oklahoma City then raced to a 43-24 lead by the end of the period before notching another 40 in the second.

The hot-shooting stopped in the third quarter, as the Thunder were outscored 32-13.

The Timberwolves kept chipping away and went ahead 98-96 on Jaden McDaniels’ pull-up jumper with 9:44 remaining. A back-and-forth contest ensued, which included eight lead changes in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Thunder: The 43 first-quarter points were the most the Thunder have scored in any period this season. … The Thunder were without Al Horford (rest) and Isaiah Roby (foot). … Theo Maledon, who scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, returned to the Thunder rotation after missing Friday’s game against Minnesota.

Timberwolves: Minnesota was without Jarrett Culver (left ankle sprain), Ashton Hagans (G-League assignment), D’Angelo Russell (right quad soreness) and Karl-Anthony Towns (health and safety protocols). … The Thunder’s 13 third-quarter points is a season-low for Minnesota opponents. ... Jaylen Nowell scored a career-high 16 points.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

Timberwolves: Face the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday.