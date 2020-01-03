The Thunder are 7-9 on the road. Oklahoma City averages 42.9 rebounds per game and is 8-11 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton has averaged 18.1 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love has averaged 16.6 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 41.6 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Chris Paul leads the Thunder averaging 16.6 points and is adding 5.0 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 23.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 50.5 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 108.7 points, 46.7 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.7 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 109.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Thunder: Andre Roberson: out (knee).

