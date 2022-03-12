Miami’s Markieff Morris had six points and four rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench in his first game in more than four months. He missed 58 games due to a whiplash injury suffered in a Nov. 8 scuffle with Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

Towns hit an 11-foot jumper with 3:53 left to give Minnesota the lead for good at 102-100.

The Heat played without Jimmy Butler (toe irritation), Caleb Martin (knee), and Victor Oladipo (knee). Oladipo’s absence was planned after he played in three games in a five-day span for his first games in nearly a year following surgery.

Herro scored 18 of his 21 first-half points during Miami’s 42-point second quarter that helped build a 67-55 halftime lead. Adebayo added 15 first-half points.

Taurean Prince’s 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer gave Minnesota an 89-86 advantage. Malik Beasley scored nine points — three 3-pointers — in the third quarter for the Timberwolves.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Barring all-out collapse, Minnesota will finish with a winning record for the second time in the last 17 seasons. The other instance was 2017-18 (47-35). ... This game was the only one in an eight-game stretch (concluding Wednesday) in which Minnesota was facing a team with a winning record. Next Saturday, the Timberwolves start a stretch where they’ll play seven straight games against teams over .500.

Heat: Butler missed his 22nd game of the season. He has missed — for injury, illness or other reasons — 27% of Miami’s regular season games over his three years with Miami. ... After playing seven games in a span of 11 days, a stretch that ended Saturday, the Heat now play just four games in the next 11.

THE END

This was the end of Minnesota’s 13th and final back-to-back this season. Miami completed its 12th of 14 back-to-backs; the others are coming March 25 and 26 (hosting New York and Brooklyn) and April 2 and 3 (visiting Chicago and Toronto).

SPOELSTRA MILESTONE

The game was the 1,100th regular-season contest for Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, making him just the fifth coach in NBA history to have that many with one franchise. The others: newly minted NBA wins leader Gregg Popovich of San Antonio (2,031 as of Saturday), Jerry Sloan (1,809), Red Auerbach (1,192) and John MacLeod (1,122).

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At San Antonio on Monday night.

Heat: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.

