In overtime, Wiggins hit a clinching 3 with 23 seconds to help the Timberwolves snap a two-game losing streak.

Towns battled through foul trouble to score 20 points and grab 14 rebounds. Covington had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

AD

Alec Burks scored 18 points off the bench for the Warriors. They have lost five of six.

AD

Russell had missed the previous three games for injury-depleted Golden State with a sprained right ankle. His return gave the Warriors their seventh different starting lineup in 10 games. His previous career high was 44 points.

Three fouls limited Towns to seven points on five shots in 10 first-half minutes. That, along with 17 points from Russell, helped the Warriors to a 61-60 lead at halftime.

Golden State was 20 for 20 from the free-throw line in the first half. The Warriors finished the game 23 for 24.

TIP INS

Warriors G Stephen Curry (fractured left wrist), G Klay Thompson (left ACL surgery), F Kevon Looney (neuropathy), F Draymond Green (sprained left index finger) and F Alen Smailagic (right ankle sprain) are out.

AD

Timberwolves point guards Jeff Teague (illness) and Shabazz Napier (right shoulder sprain) missed their second consecutive game. Josh Okogie started Wednesday’s loss to Memphis, but returned to the bench Friday. He was replaced by Treveon Graham, who started the first six games of the season.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

Timberwolves: Host Denver on Sunday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD