The Pacers are 9-10 in road games. Indiana is 14-2 when winning the rebound battle and averages 43.6 rebounds per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gorgui Dieng is second on the Timberwolves with 5.9 rebounds and averages 7.8 points. Covington has averaged 15 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 46.9 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

TJ Warren leads the Pacers averaging 18 points and has added 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Aaron Holiday has averaged 6.6 assists and scored 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 107.7 points, 48.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 111.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 28 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (left knee), Jake Layman: out (toe).

Pacers: Victor Oladipo: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.