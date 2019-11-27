San Antonio has lost two straight and 12 of 14 overall.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points and DeMar DeRozan added 20 for the Spurs (6-13). Walker added 11 points in 13 minutes, all in the second half.

The Timberwolves (10-8) led by as many as 13 points but had to fight off a rally that bridged the third and fourth quarters.

AD

Minnesota was assessed three technical fouls for arguing with officials in a one-minute span in the third quarter. Robert Covington was given the first with 6:48 remaining in the third, followed 48 seconds later by Towns. A third was given to the team’s bench with 5:47 left.

AD

Walker fueled the momentum when he entered with 4:36 to go in the third quarter. Walker sank a 3-pointer and followed with a driving layup to pull San Antonio within 75-72. Walker would score nine points in the quarter on 4-for-5 shooting.

A layup by Walker and consecutive buckets by DeRozan put the Spurs up 92-91 with 5:56 remaining, their first lead since the end of the first quarter.

AD

Minnesota responded with a seven-point run to quiet the crowd and regain control.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Minnesota rookie Jarrett Culver, who attended Texas Tech, received a hearty ovation during pregame introductions. Culver made his eighth start in 18 games. … Trevor Graham limped off the court with 8:19 remaining in the game and did not return. Graham, who was listed as probable with a bruised left forearm, had three points and two rebounds in 13 minutes. … Josh Okogie, who was listed as probable with a sore left foot, had 11 points in 24 minutes. … Shabazz Napier missed the game with a strained right hamstring.

AD

Spurs: Aldridge has 18,958 points, passing Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen’s 18,941 career total for 59th on the league’s scoring list. … Center Chimezie Metu missed the game with a sore left foot. Metu, in his second year out of USC, is averaging 2.7 points in 3.7 minutes in six appearances this season. … San Antonio is 4-6 at home this season. The Spurs’ last home victory was Nov. 7 against Oklahoma City. … Walker’s career high is 16 points, which he scored against Denver on April 3.

UP NEXT

Visitor: At Dallas on Tuesday night.

Spurs: At Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD