Timberwolves: Coach Chris Finch grew up a 76ers fan in his hometown of Reading about 65 miles northwest of Philadelphia. “I used to tell Kevin McHale all the time I used to come down here on Sundays at the Spectrum and boo him,” Finch said. “This was my team growing up. It was a heck of a time to be a fan in the late ’70’s into the mid-80’s. Dr. J was my favorite player growing up.” … Won for the first time against Philadelphia since Nov. 17, 2016, snapping an eight-game losing streak.