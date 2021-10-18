Oct. 31, 1950: Earl Lloyd, Chuck Cooper and Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton break the color barrier in the NBA as the league’s first Black players. Lloyd is the first to make his debut in the NBA on Oct. 31, 1950 with the Washington Capitols. Cooper is the first Black player drafted by an NBA team as the 13th overall selection and Clifton was the first Black player to sign a contract.