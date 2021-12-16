June 4, 1976: The NBA’s first triple overtime game in the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns were tied at 95 after regulation and at 101 after the first overtime when referee Richie Powers ignored Paul Silas trying to call a Boston timeout, which would have given the Suns a chance to win on a technical foul. In the second OT, fans ran onto the court at the Boston Garden after John Havlicek banked in a 15-footer. Gar Heard beat the buzzer with a jumper forcing the third OT. Glen Donald and JoJo White each score six points in the third OT to help the Celtics pull out a 128-126 win and a 3-2 series lead.